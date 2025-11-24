JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,658,762 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,240,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,658,762 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.84% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $513,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.2%

AMH opened at $32.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $478.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.75 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,915.15. The trade was a 14.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

