Analyzing Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) & SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) and Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

SiTime has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoya has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hoya shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $202.70 million 34.49 -$93.60 million ($2.96) -90.50 Hoya $5.69 billion 8.94 $1.35 billion $4.08 36.30

This table compares SiTime and Hoya”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hoya has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hoya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and Hoya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -25.18% -5.69% -4.76% Hoya 23.33% 21.15% 16.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SiTime and Hoya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 2 0 6 0 2.50 Hoya 0 0 0 3 4.00

SiTime currently has a consensus price target of $332.14, suggesting a potential upside of 23.99%. Given SiTime’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SiTime is more favorable than Hoya.

Summary

Hoya beats SiTime on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Hoya

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

