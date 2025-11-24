19,495 Shares in Radian Group Inc. $RDN Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,340,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,696,000 after buying an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,658,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,978,000 after acquiring an additional 306,889 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,714,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,569,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 79,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 11,446.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,167 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 153,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,196. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Radian Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Radian Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Report on Radian Group

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $35.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $303.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.77 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.