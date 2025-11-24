JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,621,517 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,621,517 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.59% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $601,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,005 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,028 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2%

GLD stock opened at $374.27 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $238.73 and a 12 month high of $403.30. The firm has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.85.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.