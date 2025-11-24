Comparing Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN)

Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN – Get Free Report) and Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and Strata Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Strata Skin Sciences -35.13% -266.94% -32.66%

Volatility and Risk

Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strata Skin Sciences has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Strata Skin Sciences $30.98 million 0.24 -$10.09 million ($2.67) -0.47

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and Strata Skin Sciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Decision Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Strata Skin Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of Strata Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of Strata Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Decision Diagnostics and Strata Skin Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Strata Skin Sciences 1 0 1 0 2.00

Strata Skin Sciences has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 380.00%. Given Strata Skin Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Strata Skin Sciences is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Summary

Strata Skin Sciences beats Decision Diagnostics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decision Diagnostics

Decision Diagnostics Corp. develops smart phone based electronic medical record (EMR) technologies. The company offers prescription and non-prescription diagnostics; home testing products for the chronically ill; fulfillment services to direct to patient diabetes programs; and cell phone centric e-health products and technologies development services. It manufactures and distributes GenUltimate! glucose test strips, a Class II medical device for at-home use for the measurement of glucose; PetSure! glucose test strip for the glucose testing of dogs and cats designed to work with the Zoetis AlphaTrak and AlphaTrak II glucometers, a legacy meter; GenUltimate! 4Pets Glucose system, a proprietary glucose measuring system, including GenUltimate! 4Pets test strip and Avantage meter, for the testing of dogs, cats, and horses; and GenUltimate! Sure and GenUltimate! Precis test strips. In addition, it engages in the acquisition and holding of intellectual property including patents and trademarks and specialty manufacturing equipment. Further, the company also provides MD@Hand, an inpatient/outpatient management suite; Practice Probe, a data mining utility used to extract information from the physician's practice management system; and ResidenceWare, a residential management system that facilitates the relay of information from commercial and residential real estate management companies to occupying tenants using networking software systems and applications. Its EMR technologies are used by physicians at the point of care. The company was formerly known as InstaCare Corp. and changed its name to Decision Diagnostics Corp. in November 2011. Decision Diagnostics Corp. was founded in 2000 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Strata Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The company products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, and VTRAC lamp systems for the treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions. It also offers TheraClear Acne Therapy System for the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory, comedonal, and pustular acne. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

