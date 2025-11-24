Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in IonQ by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of IonQ by 2,034.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 28.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 16,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $715,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,444,658.40. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $443,211.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,266.72. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,622 shares of company stock worth $9,620,896. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IONQ opened at $41.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 221.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IONQ. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

