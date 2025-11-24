Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $281,000 in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $4,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,189,228 shares in the company, valued at $51,790,879.40. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 24,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,032,400.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,380 shares in the company, valued at $896,463.40. The trade was a 53.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 173,005 shares of company stock worth $7,443,678 in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $597.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.Exelixis’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Leerink Partners upgraded Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

