Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 275.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 265,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 194,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 50,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $66.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

