Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 7,537 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 202.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $7,177,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of EMN stock opened at $59.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.