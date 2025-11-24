Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toyota Motor Corp grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now owns 128,454,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,194,000 after buying an additional 49,701,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,109,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,230,000 after acquiring an additional 573,328 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 58.2% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 7,205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 1.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,507,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

JOBY stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.52.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Joby Aviation’s revenue was up 7962.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 692,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,487.52. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 15,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $259,066.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 103,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,796.68. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,146,267 shares of company stock worth $17,729,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JOBY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright cut Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

