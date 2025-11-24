Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $142,937,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,251,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,479,000 after buying an additional 630,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,724,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,363,000 after buying an additional 515,063 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 535.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,623,000 after acquiring an additional 311,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $20,259,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $63.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also

