Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2025

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELSFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $142,937,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,251,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,479,000 after buying an additional 630,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,724,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,363,000 after buying an additional 515,063 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 535.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,623,000 after acquiring an additional 311,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $20,259,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $63.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELS

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.