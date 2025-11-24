Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $299,000 in Fabrinet $FN

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FN. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 171.9% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $329.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.29.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total transaction of $3,134,723.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,828.48. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total value of $5,044,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,062.45. This trade represents a 50.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,049 shares of company stock worth $9,360,401. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock opened at $389.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.63. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $498.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $978.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.04 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

