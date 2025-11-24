3,637 Shares in Kellanova $K Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 32.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $83.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.