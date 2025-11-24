Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 117.9% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 target price on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of JEF stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.40%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

