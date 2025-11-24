Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Reliance by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Reliance by 46.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $275.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.08 and a 200-day moving average of $294.85. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $347.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

