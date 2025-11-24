Swiss National Bank Acquires 71,600 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Western Digital worth $66,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 904 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 6.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 102.5% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $139.19 on Monday. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $178.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,024,159.47. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,687,602.84. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $3,013,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,265,422.23. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,510 shares of company stock worth $4,130,905. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

