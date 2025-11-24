Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,914,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,415 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.49% of Stellantis worth $148,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Stellantis by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 25,274 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 32.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 60,097 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $237,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Stellantis N.V. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.28.

Stellantis ( NYSE:STLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellantis N.V. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

STLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

