Swiss National Bank Purchases 112,100 Shares of International Paper Company $IP

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 112,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of International Paper worth $71,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 281.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 63,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.80 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Paper from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Paper to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83. International Paper Company has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.88%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

