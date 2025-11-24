Relx Plc $RELX Stake Lowered by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA increased its position in Relx by 188.9% in the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 560,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after buying an additional 366,761 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,041,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after acquiring an additional 234,094 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 225,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Relx by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,394,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 202,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Relx by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 182,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $40.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RELX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Relx from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Relx

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.