Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Markel Group worth $76,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,167,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,332,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 371,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,502,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 204,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,364,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at $357,512,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 146,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $2,036.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,952.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,952.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,621.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2,109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.99%. Research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MKL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

