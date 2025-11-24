2,411 Shares in Welltower Inc. $WELL Bought by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 1.2%

Welltower stock opened at $199.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $201.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.37.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital set a $196.00 price target on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $246.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.