Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $263.77.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $247.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

