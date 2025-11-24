Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $74,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 3.9%

MTD stock opened at $1,454.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,347.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,262.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,471.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. Barclays upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,406.50.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,455.52, for a total transaction of $2,758,210.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,789.76. This trade represents a 26.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $9,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 187 shares in the company, valued at $271,150. This represents a 97.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,249 shares of company stock worth $16,338,723. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

