Swiss National Bank Has $69.82 Million Position in Equity Residential $EQR

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Equity Residential worth $69,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,316,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,787,000 after purchasing an additional 315,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.75 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $73.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.The business had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 91.42%.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.