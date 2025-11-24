Legal & General Group Plc Has $161.66 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 241,697 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.74% of Pembina Pipeline worth $161,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $911.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 23.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

