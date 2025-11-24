Legal & General Group Plc Has $151.47 Million Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited $BB

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,015,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884,884 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 5.55% of BlackBerry worth $151,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,166,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BlackBerry by 69.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,112,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,084,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,936,000 after buying an additional 218,684 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BlackBerry by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,349,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 2,700,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Equity Long Short Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,366,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.60 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

BlackBerry Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $4.19 on Monday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -419.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $27,322.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 291,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,990.80. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 28,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $130,944.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 568,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,917.68. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,565 shares of company stock valued at $423,706. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Articles

