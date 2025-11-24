The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Purchased by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 151.1% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $136.34 on Monday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $137.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,344. This trade represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

