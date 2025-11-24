Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Buys 198 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total transaction of $2,361,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,265.99. This represents a 37.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $5,007,328. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $472.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.72%.The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.09.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

