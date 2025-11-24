Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,445 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Target worth $84,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 79,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.97.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $87.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $145.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $25.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.34%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

