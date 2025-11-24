Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Acquires 477 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SBA Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 179,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,202,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 58.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB grew its position in SBA Communications by 37.3% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $195.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.34. SBA Communications Corporation has a one year low of $185.45 and a one year high of $245.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.06.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

