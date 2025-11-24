Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,189 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of CRH worth $64,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CRH by 59.9% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 255.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 29.4% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on CRH in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $110.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $121.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day moving average is $104.99.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

