Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,083 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Xcel Energy worth $69,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 929,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Xcel Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,652,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,906,000 after purchasing an additional 411,140 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $79.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $83.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.