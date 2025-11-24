CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Stake Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of CBRE Group worth $79,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in CBRE Group by 97.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $156.91 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.06.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

