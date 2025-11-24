Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,798 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $76,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $405,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,612.22. The trade was a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PEG stock opened at $81.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

