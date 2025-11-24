Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Stock Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Prudential Financial worth $73,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $5,172,331.96. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 165,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,779,917.96. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $106.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.77.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

