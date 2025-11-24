Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,989 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Guidewire Software worth $65,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,852.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 121.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $8,849,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $5,645,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GWRE. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.3%

GWRE stock opened at $212.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.08 and a 12 month high of $272.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 14,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $3,425,195.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,557,974.02. This trade represents a 14.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,782,048.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,184.30. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,342 shares of company stock worth $27,117,744. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

