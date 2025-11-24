Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,956 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $40,338,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $34,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,039,000 after purchasing an additional 322,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $15,382,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $92.00 to $114.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.35, for a total value of $27,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,713 shares in the company, valued at $238,706.55. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 962 shares of company stock worth $118,232. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $123.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.51. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

