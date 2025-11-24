Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Dover Corporation $DOV

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 142.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.1% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,573,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,036,722,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dover by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 265,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,571,000 after buying an additional 32,877 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dover from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Dover from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.27.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $183.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Dover Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.16.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

