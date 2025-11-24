Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18,400.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,495.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total value of $1,488,683.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,745.50. The trade was a 51.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $270,316.80. Following the sale, the director owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,214.40. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,118 shares of company stock worth $7,127,684. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $191.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.70 and a twelve month high of $197.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.91%.Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.