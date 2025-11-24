Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE EMR opened at $128.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.50. The company has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

