Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 60.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 955,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after buying an additional 112,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 182,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pinterest from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,991,123.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 301,214 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,644.46. The trade was a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 607,291 shares of company stock valued at $21,128,964 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

