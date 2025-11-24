Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 593 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 765,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,861,000 after buying an additional 327,580 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,846,000 after purchasing an additional 105,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $1,728,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial stock opened at $344.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.83 and a 1 year high of $403.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.89.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.35%.The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,497.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total transaction of $507,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,959,260.20. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,336,675. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $463.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on LPL Financial from $411.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $356.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.00.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

