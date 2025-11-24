Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.05% of Woodward worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Woodward by 33.8% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Woodward by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Woodward by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on Woodward and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $427,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,680.16. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $262.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.82 and a twelve month high of $274.50.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Woodward declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

