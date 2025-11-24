Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 566,231 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.14% of Enphase Energy worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Johnson Rice lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Glj Research boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $19.80 to $23.49 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and thirteen have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $39.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,630,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,435,447.76. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.63. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $78.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $410.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.