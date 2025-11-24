Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $159.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.57 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.26.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Melius began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $3,276,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,549.62. This represents a 31.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

