Prudential PLC Invests $891,000 in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 50.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In related news, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,172.52. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Mi Griffin sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $50,146.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,229.84. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,807 shares of company stock valued at $678,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS stock opened at $57.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.01.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $756.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.