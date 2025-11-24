Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL) versus Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Financial Survey

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) and Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dingdong (Cayman) has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montague International has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Montague International 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dingdong (Cayman) and Montague International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Given Montague International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Montague International is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Montague International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $3.21 billion 0.13 $40.43 million $0.17 10.32 Montague International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dingdong (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Montague International.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Montague International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) 1.17% 31.21% 4.04% Montague International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) beats Montague International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Montague International

(Get Free Report)

Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals. The company also provides securities brokerage/dealership services; owns and operates a gold mining project; and designs, manufactures, and installs modular oil refining plants. In addition, it engages in real estate development business, as well as owns and operates entertainment centers, such as clubs. Montague International Holding Ltd. was formerly known as High Tech Crime Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Montague International Holding Ltd. in July 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Montague International Holding Ltd. is a former subsidiary of LIGATT Security International, Inc.

