Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $92.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

