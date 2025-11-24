Head-To-Head Survey: NVR (NYSE:NVR) versus Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) and NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and NVR”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Wimpey $4.37 billion 1.06 $433.99 million N/A N/A NVR $10.48 billion 2.00 $1.68 billion $455.63 16.20

Risk and Volatility

NVR has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey.

Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVR has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of NVR shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of NVR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Taylor Wimpey and NVR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Wimpey 1 3 0 1 2.20 NVR 0 3 1 0 2.25

NVR has a consensus price target of $8,366.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.34%. Given NVR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NVR is more favorable than Taylor Wimpey.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and NVR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A NVR 14.00% 35.81% 23.23%

Summary

NVR beats Taylor Wimpey on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers, as well as brokers title insurance; performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings; and sells mortgage loans to investors in the secondary markets on a servicing released basis. The company primarily serves in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. NVR, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

