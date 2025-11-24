McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,021 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,427,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,683,000 after buying an additional 553,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,375,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,354,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,406,000 after acquiring an additional 920,618 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,230,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,920,000 after acquiring an additional 184,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,360,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,253,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $68.12 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 66.44%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $3,746,360.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,123,225.12. This represents a 34.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $2,517,963.56. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,158 shares of company stock worth $9,557,324. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

